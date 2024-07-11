Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. Watch

India calling

Priyanka was spotted arriving in Mumbai at the private airport with Nick. The couple are expected to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding tomorrow. They made a stylish entry at the airport.

In videos posted by paparazzi on Instagram, Priyanka was seen waving and smiling at the photographers, welcoming her to India. The couple also happily posed for the paps. Priyanka was seen in comfortable striped attire, while Nick was also seen channelling a casual vibe through his simple outfit. However, Priyanka’s daughter Malti was not spotted at the airport.

Star-studded wedding

According to the Economic Times, Anant and Radhika’s wedding in Mumbai will have guests from around the world. Kim Kardashian, Khole Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, among several other politicians, industrialists, and celebrities, are to feature on the list.

More about the wedding

Anant and Radhika will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. The couple had their roka ceremony in 2022, followed by an engagement in 2023.

This year, they had a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, which was also attended by Ram Charan and Upasana, apart from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. Rihanna performed at the festivities. They had another pre-wedding bash via a luxury cruise, where Katy Perry performed. A recent sangeet in Mumbai had a performance by Justin Bieber. The wedding ceremony on July 12 is being called the Shubh Vivah. It will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and 14.