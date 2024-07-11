Ram Charan to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding with Upasana, Klin Kaara. Watch

Ram Charan will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai with his wife, Upasana Konidela, and daughter, Klin Kaara. The family was clicked leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai on Thursday morning, all smiles to take part in the festivities. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana provide health insurance to over 500 members of dancers' union) Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Ram Charan to attend Anant, Radhika’s wedding

In Hyderabad, Ram, Upasana and Klin were clicked by the paparazzi, arriving at the airport in a brand-new Rolls-Royce. Ram drove himself and his family to the airport in the swanky new car. Upasana wore comfy jeans, a t-shirt and a white jacket for the flight, while Ram opted for an all-black look.

The family was clicked after they arrived in Mumbai too, with Ram waving to the photographers before getting into his car.

A star-studded guest list

According to the Economic Times, Anant and Radhika’s wedding in Mumbai will have guests from around the world. Kim Kardashian, Khole Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, among several other politicians, industrialists, and celebrities, are to feature on the list.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Anant and Radhika will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. The couple had their roka ceremony in 2022, followed by an engagement in 2023.

This year, they had a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, which was also attended by Ram and Upasana, apart from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. Rihanna performed at the festivities. They had another pre-wedding bash via a luxury cruise, where Katy Perry performed. A recent sangeet in Mumbai had a performance by Justin Bieber.

The wedding ceremony on July 12 is being called the Shubh Vivah. It will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and 14.