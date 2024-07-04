Ram Charan, Upasana provide health insurance to over 500 members of dancers' union

Choreographer Jani Master recently celebrated his birthday, sharing his joy on Instagram with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela. In a heartwarming post, he revealed the unique birthday gift from Ram and Upasana and thanked them for helping out numerous families. (Also Read: Upasana Konidela shares Klin Kaara birth video as she turns 1; proud dad Ram Charan holds daughter close. Watch) Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan had a unique gift for a choreographer.

Ram, Upasana provide health insurance to dancers

Sharing pictures with Chiranjeevi and Ram at their home on Instagram, Jani wrote, “Feeling extremely happy to get the MEGA blessings on my birthday from my most favourite people MEGASTAR @chiranjeevikonidela garu & @alwaysramcharan Anna. Forever grateful for your unwavering love & support towards me always. Thankyou.”

He also shared a picture with Ram and Upasana detailing how he asked for their help and got it for his birthday. He wrote in Telugu, “He who renders timely help is hailed as God!” adding, “I vividly recall the time I reached out for help regarding our Dancers' Union. Their promise to secure health insurance for over 500 families was a testament to their unwavering support. It is rare to see such a commitment to words given, especially reaching out to every single family. This act of kindness will forever be etched in our hearts with the deepest gratitude.”

For the unversed, Jani is the man behind several hit numbers in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi like Kaavaalaa from Jailer, Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Arabic Kuthu from Beast, Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise and more.

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film was a massive success when it was released in 2022. The music also made waves when the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani with Chandrabose’s lyrics, won a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2023. Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, with Kiara Advani as his co-star. He will also feature in films helmed by Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana.