 Ram Charan says he 'enjoys' being Upasana's 'better half' on 12th wedding anniversary
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ram Charan says he ‘enjoys’ being Upasana's ‘better half’ on 12th wedding anniversary

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 15, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Ram Charan and Upasana married on June 15, 12 years ago. To mark the occasion, Upasana shared a sweet family picture on social media.

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on June 15. The couple, who have a daughter, Klin Kaara, took to social media to share a family picture of them three together and pen a sweet note. (Also Read: Upasana Konidela shares pic of Klin Kaara with Pawan Kalyan; congratulates ‘uncle’ on new political role)

Ram Charan and Upasana have a daughter, Klin Kaara,
Ram Charan and Upasana have a daughter, Klin Kaara,

‘12 years togetherness’

Upasana took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share a sweet picture of their family. In the picture Ram and Upasana look at Klin lovingly as she walks while holding their hands. Sharing it, she wrote, “Here’s to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude!” Ram commented under the post that he loves being her husband, writing, “Upsi I enjoy being your better half.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebs alike. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Happy anniversary! Wishing you guys a lifetime of love, togetherness and lots of bliss and joy!” Samantha Ruth Prabhu simply wrote, “Congratulations,” with a heart emoji. One fan wondered why their pet dog Rhyme, who’s always with them, is missing from the picture, writing, “Where is our @alwaysrhyme.”

Ram, Upasana’s love story

Ram and Upasana were schoolmates, but they lost touch after school, only to reconnect years later in Hyderabad. They became friends and dated for a while before getting engaged in December 2011. They got married in June 2012 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. They welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

Ram will soon be seen in Game Changer with director Shankar, apart from yet-to-be-titled films with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. The film with Shankar co-stars Kiara Advani and is slated for release in September, while the film with Buchi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. This will be her second Telugu film after Koratala Siva’s Devara with Jr NTR.

Ram Charan says he 'enjoys' being Upasana's 'better half' on 12th wedding anniversary
