AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan for attending oath-taking ceremony

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, took oath as a CM for the fourth time on June 12. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth attended the swearing-in ceremony, which also saw Pawan Kalyan taking the oath as a Deputy Chief Minister for the first time. (Also Read: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan attend Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan's swearing-in ceremony) AP CM Chandrababu Naidu with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Rajinikanth.

AP CM thanks celebs

Chandrababu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Rajinikanth. In the photos, he’s smiling wide as he hugs the actors. He thanked them for attending the ceremony, saying, “The oath-taking ceremony shone even brighter today with the presence of our cinema legends. I thank Thalaivar @rajinikanth Garu, @KChiruTweets Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan Garu, and every superstar who graced the occasion.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who’s the MLA of Hindupur, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, brother Nagababu, Niharika, Akira Nandan, Aadya and other members of the Konidela family attended the ceremony. Also present were actor Nikhil Siddhartha, and directors Krish and Meher Ramesh.

Upasana, Niharika react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the swearing-in ceremony. While walking on stage, he held Pawan’s hand, taking him along to meet Chiranjeevi. Later, he took both their hands and lifted them up in a sign of victory. He also hugged both brothers on stage.

Ram’s wife, Upasana, shared a video of the moment on her Instagram Stories, sharing a sticker of people holding the Indian flag. Niharika Konidela also shared it, writing, “Moments like these,” with two heart emojis.

Screengrabs of Upasana and Niharika's Instagram stories.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. He has also said yes to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Chiranjeevi is shooting for Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan.

Pawan has three projects that are yet to be released – Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer. He has also said yes to projects with Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana.