Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's period drama has a new director; everything that happened with the film so far

The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu had a few surprising announcements on Thursday. It was announced that the film will not only be released in two parts now, with the first part titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, but they also announced that a new director is now at the helm. Here’s a look at everything the film has gone through in five years. (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 teaser: Pawan Kalyan as vigilante warrior fights evil emperor in epic action-saga) Pawan Kalyan plays a revolutionary in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan comes out of semi-retirement

In 2019, producer AM Rathnam approached Pawan, who had semi-retired from films to concentrate on politics, to star in the period drama directed by Krish. The film was officially launched in 2020, but shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It went on floors again in 2021.

Pawan also gave his nod to star in Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak, juggling call sheets between the two films. Krish also shot Konda Polam for a month. Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first glimpse was released the same year. Fans were happy because it gives Pawan the chance to show off his martial arts skills on-screen after years.

Multiple delayed releases

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was initially slated for release on January 14, 2022, and later postponed to April 29, the same year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan’s political commitments caused multiple delays in production, with Rathnam announcing in August 2022 that the film will be released on March 30, 2023. Yet again, the release was postponed. It will release in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film’s digital rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Rumours of it being shelved

After a long lull from the filmmakers, apart from the legal trouble director Krish ran into, there were rumours earlier this year that the film had been shelved. However, addressing a public gathering, Rathnam had clarified that the film is on cards and an update will be announced once Pawan is done campaigning for the Andhra Pradesh elections.

He said, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu will make him known as a Powerstar nationwide, not just in the Telugu states. Not just part one, we also have a part two for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the works. I saw that a website claimed the film had been shelved. Had I responded, it would have been an issue.”

Jyothi Krishna takes over from Krish

While Rathnam stayed true to his word, officially announcing on Thursday that the film will be released in two parts, apart from releasing a teaser that gives a glimpse into the world of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he also threw in a surprise. In a press release, the makers announced that Jyothi Krishna, Rathnam’s son, would be taking over as director.

The press note reads, “Writer-director Jyothi Krishna, who earlier directed films like Enakku 20 Unakku 18, Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu, Oxygen and Rules Ranjan, worked as a writer for films like Natpukkaga and Padayappa is going to finish the remaining shooting and post-production work of the film under the supervision of Krish Jagarlamudi, due to prior commitments and unforeseen delays in the completion of the film's shoot.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also star Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vikramjeet Virk, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar, Raghu Babu and Subbaraju. While an official announcement is yet to be made, Krish is collaborating for a film with Anushka Shetty titled Ghaati. Shooting is already in progress.

