Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu not shelved, will release in two parts: Producer

Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles has not been shelved. Producer AM Rathnam addressed a public gathering and busted rumours about the film. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG release date announced: Here's when Sujeeth's film will hit theatres) Pawan Kalyan in a still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

‘It will take time to make the film’

Giving an update on the film, Rathnam stated that Pawan will shoot for the film again once he’s done campaigning for the Andhra Pradesh elections. “Hari Hara Veera Mallu will make him known as a Powerstar nationwide, not just in the Telugu states. He recently shot some scenes for the film and will resume after the elections,” he said, adding, “If I wanted to make money; I would’ve insisted on them completing the film within days. The film is set in the 17th century and it takes time.”

‘No truth to these rumours’

Not just that, Rathnam also called out certain sections of the media who claimed that the film was shelved. “I recently saw that a particular website claimed the film has been shelved. Had I responded, it would have been an issue,” he said. He stated that instead of responding to the website, he gave an update on the film. “So, I simply revealed that the VFX work for the film is happening in Iran, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places. Not just part one, we also have a part two for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the works,” he added.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Written and directed by Krish, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under Mega Surya Production. Pawan’s look from the film sees him in traditional attire consisting of a pyjama and a top. He plays a ‘heroic outlaw’ in the film that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani is composing the film’s music.

