Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s promo to be out soon; makers dismiss rumours of film being shelved

Director Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, has been in production since 2020. Recently, rumours were rife that the film has been shelved or that producer AM Rathnam’s son has stepped in to complete the project. But the makers put out a statement, dismissing the rumours. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG release date announced: Here's when Sujeeth's film will hit theatres) Pawan Kalyan in a still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Their statement

“Here's an Update to all the Power Fans & Cinema Lovers! Currently the High-End VFX Works are in progress. A special promo is coming your way very soon from #HariHaraVeeraMallu that will have you on the edge of your seat! (sic),” wrote the makers, sharing that they will release the film’s promo soon.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

They also released a note that read, “To all the Power Star fans and cinema lovers who are eagerly waiting for an update on our revolutionary bandit hero film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Currently, our prestigious movie’s high-end VFX work is going on in places like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Our film will push the boundaries of your imagination with an unprecedented scale and breadth. So, please stay tuned and anticipate the thrill! Very soon, we will be presenting a special promo that will have you on the edge of your seat. (sic).”

About HHVM

Set in the Mughal era, the film tells the story of an outlaw called Veera Mallu, who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor from the Mughals. The film initially starred Arjun Rampal as Aurangazeb, but he walked out of the project and was replaced by Bobby Deol.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also roped in for the crucial role of Auragazeb’s sister Roshanara, but she was replaced by Nargis Fakhri after she walked out. The film was supposed to hit screens in both 2022 and 2023, but was delayed. A new release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place