Pawan Kalyan’s fans light a fire inside theatre to ‘celebrate’ re-release of Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu

The re-release of Puri Jagannadh’s 2012 Pawan Kalyan-starrer Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu turned costly for a theatre owner in Nandyala. In a bid to celebrate their favourite star’s re-release, some fans created a bonfire inside the theatre and clicked pictures and videos of it. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG release date announced: Here's when Sujeeth's film will hit theatres) Pawan Kalyan's fans lit up scraps of paper inside a theatre(ANI)

The incident

ANI shared a video on X, reporting, “During the re-release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu', fans lit scraps of papers inside a theatre in Nandyala, earlier today.” In the video, fans can be seen howling and celebrating after lighting up scraps of paper. They can also be seen cheering, holding placards and egging each other on as the fire rages on. It’s unknown if a complaint has been lodged against them and if they have been arrested.

In the past

This is not the first time Pawan’s fans have vandalised theatres. In 2021 when a film of his was stopped at a theatre due to a technical glitch, they vandalised a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal. In 2023, when some fans vandalised a theatre in Vijayawada in an inebriated state, they were arrested by the police, who also issued a stern warning to others.

Salman Khan’s fans

When Tiger 3 released, Salman Khan’s fans celebrated by setting off fireworks inside a theatre. The video shows some people bursting crackers as Tiger 3 played on the big screen, while others were running for safety inside the theatre. Ram Gopal Varma had also reacted to the video back then, writing, “And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji).”

Upcoming work

Pawan was shooting for a period drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish. There has been no update on the project or confirmation that it has been shelved. He is shooting for a film titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar, apart from OG with Sujeeth, which will also hit screens this year.

