Director Krish among 10 VIPs named in recent drug bust; says he's innocent: Report

A report by Sakshi Post and posts on X by a reporter from TOI claim that some Tollywood celebs are in trouble yet again after a recent drug bust. The Hyderabad police conducted a cocaine drug bust at Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli on Monday, according to reports. Director Krish (Hari Hara Veera Mallu), actor Lishi Ganesh (Geometry Box) and producer Kedar Selagamsetty (Gam Gam Ganesha) are reportedly among the 10 VIPs named in the case. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested for alleged possession of drugs) Krish reportedly told the press that he was innocent

Krish denies claims

Sakshi Post and TOI reported that Krish denied the claims of being involved in the case, despite being named in the first information report (FIR). He reportedly issued a press statement, claiming that he was present at the hotel room where the drug bust took place for only 30 minutes. He claimed he was there to meet friends and left the hotel around 6:45 pm. He also reportedly claimed that he shared the same with the police.

Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty told TOI that tests have confirmed that producer Kedar consumed drugs. The police also told the publication that Lishi has yet to respond to calls and provide her story. She was reportedly named by one of the arrested, BJP leader Yoganand’s son Gajjala Vivekananda. Lishi and her sister Kushitha were also named in the Mink pub drug case in 2022 at the same hotel.

Tollywood’s history with drug cases

This is not the first time Tollywood celebs have been named in connection to drug cases in Hyderabad. Bigg Boss’ Shanmukh Jaswanth was recently taken in for possession of a small amount of ganja. In 2017, several celebs were named in a drugs case that later lost steam due to lack of evidence.

Ravi Teja, Charmme Kaur, Mumait Khan, Tarun, Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu, Navdeep, Puri Jagannadh were questioned back then by a special investigative team (SIT) with the enforcement directorate (ED) looking into Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati’s finances in 2022, apart from the above-mentioned celebs. All of them received a clean chit.

