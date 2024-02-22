Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested for alleged possession of drugs: Report

Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, YouTuber and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth finds himself in legal trouble again. According to a report by TV9, the actor was taken into custody in Hyderabad after ganja was found at his home. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Pallavi Prashanth declared winner, his fans attack runner-up Amardeep’s car. Watch) This is the second time Shanmukh Jaswanth finds himself in legal trouble(Instagram)

Brothers arrested

Shanmukh’s brother Sampath Vinay allegedly dated a woman for years and even got engaged to her. But a week before their wedding, he married another woman. The woman he was engaged to filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police, claiming that Sampath cheated her. She met Sampath through Shanmukh and also alleged that his parents pressured her to ‘move on’ given that he’s now married to someone else.

The report states that on Wednesday evening, the police went to Shanmukh’s house in Hyderabad to arrest his brother. While he wasn’t home, they found Shanmukh in possession of ganja. The police arrested him and his brother in two separate cases, states the report and an investigation is currently underway.

RTV released details of the complaint, in which the ex-fiance details that she was hestitant about the relationship but was convinced by Shanmukh to date his brother. In the complaint, she also alleges that a constable called Javed pressured her to take back the case.

Shanmukh was booked for DUI

In 2021, Shanmukh was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody after he rammed his car into three parked cars and two bikes. His BAC count was found at 170 mg/100 ml. He appeared in court and was asked to appear for counselling at the traffic training institute. The Indian Express reported that Shanmukh had attempted to influence the cops and bunked a counselling session before the sentencing.

About Shanmukh

Shanmukh gained fame when he acted in the short film Viva, directed by Sabarish Kandregula and his brother. The short film also got actor Harsha Chemudu fame.

He dated YouTuber, actor Deepthi Sunaina, with whom he would make multiple music videos. The duo broke up after he took part in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu in 2021, he was the runner-up. In 2022, he starred as the lead in Aha web-series Agent Anand Santhosh.

His brother Sampath is an entrepreneur and is listed as the COO of Urban Kisaan, which has Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the brand ambassador.

