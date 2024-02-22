Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her weight, shares glimpse of morning workout. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share pictures of her Thursday morning. While she didn’t reveal where she was, she shared pictures of her working out, the lush greenery she’s surrounded by, how much she weighs, and her metabolic age. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says year of separation from Naga Chaitanya was 'extremely difficult', talks about myositis) Samantha shared pictures on Instagram from her morning routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post

“Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings,” wrote Samantha, sharing a group of pictures set to Taylor Swift’s Ready For It. In the first picture, she’s working out outdoors with the sea and greenery forming her backdrop. She also shared a picture of a gorgeous pool win the middle of lush greenery, birds she spotted and more.

One of the pictures reveals she weighs 50.1 kg and has a metabolic age of 23, at the age of 36. Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart eyes emoji on Samantha's post, while her friend, director Nandini Reddy, joked, “Same workout just ippude chesa…. Twice. (I just did the same workout, twice).”

Personal struggles

After months of rumours about the couple separating, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed in 2021 ahead of their wedding anniversary that they’re divorced. In 2022, she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, myositis.

Talking about how difficult it was on her podcast Take 20, the actor recently said, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm.”

She added, “I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition (myositis).”

