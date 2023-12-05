Naga Chaitanya says he does not regret working on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘I am so happy I did it’

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The film, which starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, failed to make a mark at the box office. In a new interview with India Today, the actor shared his work experience with Aamir Khan and said that he doesn't regret doing the film at all. (Also read: Aamir Khan threw a party after Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, says Mukesh Chhabra) Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga on Laal Singh Chaddha

When Naga was asked about the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, he said: "If you want me to play a Dhootha and predict that the film (Laal Singh Chaddha) wouldn't have worked, and (then ask me), will you do it? I would still do it because there is so much I took away from that film and working with Aamir sir. No regrets at all. I am so happy that I did it.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11, 2022, and could not benefit from the long holiday weekend around Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. There was a lot of controversy and boycott calls surrounding the film ahead of its release. The boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha began after Aamir Khan's 2015 interview – where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move out of India because of ‘growing intolerance’ – had resurfaced on social media.

About Dhootha

Naga was last seen in the Prime Video series Dhootha. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read: "Dhootha gives Naga Chaitanya the chance to do something he hasn’t before - shed his ‘good boy’ image. His character is deliciously layered, flawed and borderline unlikable, something he makes the most of. His performance might not always land, but he keeps you invested in most of the episodes that require him to do the heavy-lifting."

