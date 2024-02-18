Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensational sequin saree in Malaysia shows how to not look like a bride in red. It costs...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, recently to attend an event. The actor shared pictures from the affair on Instagram. The post shows her posing for the camera dressed in a sensational flaming red saree and a matching blouse. The heavily embroidered georgette saree is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's eponymous label and is styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr. Scroll down to check out Samantha's pictures in the gorgeous number. Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended an event in Malaysia dressed in an Arpita Mehta saree. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a flaming red sequinned saree by Arpita Mehta

Red is a colour often associated with newlywed brides or brides-to-be. However, that shouldn't stop you from wearing the colour during the festive season. And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look in the sequinned georgette saree by Arpita Mehta shows how to not look like a bride while dressed in the hue. She did so by opting for a contemporary draping style, minimal jewels, and barely-there dewy makeup picks. Meanwhile, if you wish to add Samantha's outfit to your closet, we have found the price details for you. Check out all the details inside.

What is the price of Samantha's saree?

The price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red sequin saree by Arpita Mehta. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Samantha's georgette saree is available on Arpita Mehta's official website. It is called the Red Hand Embroidered Sequin Sari Set. Adding it to your collection will cost you a whopping ₹3,85,000.

Meanwhile, the red georgette saree features sequin embellishments, square-cut mirror adornments, and intricate threadwork. The pre-draped number features a high-rise waist, a figure-sculpting draping, and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping train. The sleeveless georgette blouse with matching embroidery, a plunging neckline flaunting Samantha's decolletage, and a backless design completed the look.

Samantha accessorised the saree with minimal jewels, including a diamond choker necklace and matching earrings. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and side-parted open locks with a soft wavy blowout for the glam picks.