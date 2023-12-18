Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Pallavi Prashanth declared winner, his fans attack runner-up Amardeep’s car. Watch

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, hosted by Nagarjuna, took place on Sunday. Ahead of the show's premiere, it was leaked that the ‘common man’ entrant Pallavi Prashanth had won the Bigg Boss trophy. Numerous fans thronged to the sets - Annapurna Studios - and waited for contestants to emerge, like they do every year. However, some of the contestants’ cars were attacked this year by people claiming to be the winner’s fans. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to person asking her 'don't you think about marrying again'. Here's what she said) Amardeep's car was attacked by people claiming to be Pallavi's fans(Instagram)

What transpired

Videos surfaced on social media that left fans of the other contestants worried. Despite police protection available at the studios, the contestants’ cars were attacked by some individuals present there. Amardeep, who was the runner-up of the season after losing to Pallavi, and his family tried to appeal to people to let them through. But the individuals proceeded to not just attack his car, which had his family present, but also break the rear window pane before they could leave. What's more, they also attacked the window panes of some other ex-contestants' cars, apart from that of an RTC bus., claims Gulte.

Amardeep unbothered

Despite the harrowing incident, actor Amardeep seemed unbothered when he celebrated with his fans later that night. He even cut a cake, danced to dhol music and whipped his fans into a frenzy as they cheered for him at the event. He thanked them and said, “I never thought I would ever reach this stage of the competition, I have to thank everyone who voted for me for getting me to this stage. I am also thrilled to have met our Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja.”

Ashwini and Geetu file police complaints

Ex-contestants Ashwini and Geetu Royal were also present at the grand finale on Sunday. Not just Amardeep, even their cars were vandalised by those claiming to be Pallavi’s fans. Ashwini and Geethu both filed complaints at the Jubilee Hills police station.

Ashwini, who was eliminated 3 weeks ago, told iDream Media, “After the finale we were already told there was a mob outside, so we waited a few hours after the finale for people to clear before we left. But there were so many people that even the police couldn’t control. I worked so hard to buy my car and I feel bad it was vandalised.”

Geetu, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, told the same YouTube channel at Madhapur station, “We can’t call these people Pallavi’s fans because no fans behave this way. When I rolled down the window to request them not to vandalise the car, they pulled my hands. It was extremely indecent behaviour. I am still paying my car’s EMI. I almost cried.”

What did the winner get

Pallavi got the maximum number of votes and took home a cash prize of ₹35 lakh. He hails from a village in Telangana and belongs to a farming family. The tough competition saw Pallavi surpass Amardeep, Arjun Ambati, Priyanka Jain, Sivaji and Prince Yawar to pick the trophy.

