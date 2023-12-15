Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams ‘thandi cheez’ Munawar Faruqui, says 'if you leave house tomorrow it won't matter'

Salman Khan criticises Munawar

The video started with Salman asking Munawar Faruqui, "Thandi cheez aapko kaesi lagti hai (How do you like cold things)?" He responded, "Not interested." Salman continued, "Toh iss ghar mein mujhe aap woh thandi cheez lagrahe ho (You are that cold thing for me in this house)."

The host continued, "Is ghar mein aapki dosti ho, dushmani ho, harr baat ko adhura chod dete ho. Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal is ghar se nikal bhi jaate hai toh iss ghar ki story par koi farq nahi padega (Be it your friendship or enmity in this house, you leave every matter incomplete. The fact is even if Munawar leaves this house tomorrow it won't make a difference to the story of this house)." Munawar was seen visibly upset with Salman's words.

Fans of Bigg Boss react to video

The video was shared with the caption, "Salman ko lagta hai Munawar ka game plan hai thanda. Kya woh badlega apni strategy iss session ke baad (Salman feels Munawar's gameplan is non-existent. Will he change his strategy after this session)?" It also added the hashtag--Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Wah mast class lagaya (What schooling he gave), much needed to this over smart." A fan said, "Unnecessary targets."

An Instagram user commented, "No Munawar, no Bigg Boss. I watch this show only because of Munawar." A comment read, "He is the only reason to watch this boring season..stop unnecessary bashing." A comment read, "90% people seeing this show only for Munawar. If you remove him then see your show's TRP, because of him we are seeing Bigg Boss only for him. Why Salman is saying like that? Once you remove him then we will see how your show will get affected without him."

About Bigg Boss 17

The show airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9.30 pm. The 17th season of Bigg Boss started on October 15 with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar among others.

