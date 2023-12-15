Bigg Boss 17: Twitter convinced Khanzaadi's elimination over Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain in Weekend Ka Vaar is 'unfair'

Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 as per latest buzz on social media with many reactions pouring in. As per X user @BB24x7_, who shares '24x7 live update from the Bigg Boss 17 house', the singer-rapper is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Also read: Salman Khan snaps at Khanzaadi, tells her to leave Bigg Boss house; she howls on her way out Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, is among the most talked about contestants of this season.

Twitter reacts to Khanzaadi's elimination

The X user tweeted on Thursday, "Exclusive and confirmed: Khanzaadi gets eliminated from from Bigg Boss 17." Soon after many on X began reacting to Khanzaadi's 'shocking elimination'. One tweeted, "Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain were in bottom two this week, but Khanzaadi has been evicted!! Why create this drama and ask for votes!! Stop this drama!! Disappointing @ColorsTV."

Reacting to the tweet, another X user said, "Khanzaadi deserves to stay; she was getting votes and was more popular than Neil... but unfair. Her only fault was that she said ‘I want to go home’ again in last Weekend Ka Vaar. Khanzaadi won hearts." Agreeing, another tweeted, "Very disappointed. She's much far better than Neil!!!" One more tweeted, "Neil should be evicted."

A person also wrote, "Exactly... this show (Bigg Boss 17) is doomed now all because of makers' bias. I have no idea how they are going to continue the show for another month by evicting strong contestants." A second said, “Neil @BiggBoss ka favourite hai esliye (Neil is Bigg Boss' favourite).”

Who is Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi?

The 17th season of Bigg Boss started on October 15 with actor Ankita Lokhande and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui among the contestants. Firoza Khan, who is better known by her stage name Khanzaadi, is among the most talked about contestants of this season.

She is a rapper, singer and songwriter, who hails from Assam. She was seen on the second season of MTV Hustle, a rap competition and also has a YouTube channel, where she frequently posts videos of herself rapping.

Earlier in August, Firoza made headlines after it was reported that she has been dating Lebanese model and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid. However, their rumoured romance was short-lived and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram weeks later.

Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

