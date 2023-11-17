Angry Salman Khan shouts 'go to hell', schools Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Maine aapko paida nahi kiya, mere bache nahi ho

Salman Khan was not happy with Bigg Boss 17 contestants, and said he did not have any interest in pointing out or correcting their behaviour. In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Salman scolded the contestants, telling them 'go to hell' after talking about how some people on Bigg Boss 17 find him wrong. The actor said ‘it does not matter’ to him what they think, adding he never explains himself to anyone. Also read: Salman Khan loses cool at Firoza Khan on Diwali Weekend Ka Vaar, Katrina Kaif holds him back. Watch Salman Khan scolds Bigg Boss 17 contestants, tells them 'go to hell'.

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar promo

Sharing the promo video on Instagram, the channel wrote in the caption, “What happened that made Salman so angry with the housemates? Watch Bigg Boss 17, Monday-Friday 10pm and Saturday-Sunday 9pm only on Colors TV and JioCinema.”

What Salman Khan said

Facing the contestants, who sat together inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Salman said, "Aise bohut sare log hain iss ghar mein, jo mujhe galat samajhte hain (There are many people inside this house, who find me wrong). Samajiyga (Think as you like), it does not matter to me, aur main kisi cheez ki explanation deta nahi hoon (Keep in mind that I never explain anything to anyone)."

Further talking to them, Salman said, "Aur mujhe koi shauk nahi hai yahan par aake gyan doon, samjhaoon. Maine aap ko paida nahi kiya, aap mere bachche nahi ho. Aap ki badtameeziyo mein mujhe koi interest nahi hai. Jao bhaad mein jao (I have no interest in coming here and schooling you all, make you understand things. I have not given birth to you. You all are not my children. I am not interested in dealing with your rude behaviour. Go to hell)!"

Reactions to promo

Agreeing with Salman, a fan wrote on Instagram, "Well done, Salman Khan. All these are nonsense people, and this time Big Boss is also useless." Another wrote, "Salman is angry, now these contestants are gone." One spoke about the contestants Salman was hinting at, writing, "Target – Vicky Jain and Neil-Aishwarya for not understanding what he tried to explain to them earlier."

On the Big Boss 17 premiere episode, Salman had welcomed 17 celebrity contestants, including actor Mannara Chopra, comedian Munawar Faruqui as well as real-life couples such as actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt and actor Ankita Lokhande and businessmen-husband Vicky Jain.

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday-Friday at 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

