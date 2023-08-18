Jad Hadid's girlfriend warns Bigg Boss OTT 2's Akanksha Puri in paparazzi video: 'Jad se durr rahein'

Dubai-based Lebanese model and actor Jad Hadid rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which concluded with a grand finale episode recently, where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner. Although Jad never spoke about being in a relationship, while inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, it is rumoured that he started dating after he came out of the house. A recent video of Jad and his girlfriend is doing the rounds on social media, where she spoke about actor Akanksha Puri. Also read: Internet reacts to Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kissing again in public Jad Hadid with his girlfriend (left). Jad and Akanksha Puri's kiss on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jad Hadid's girlfriend warns Akanksha Puri

In June, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's on-screen 30-second kiss during a dare in an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 made headlines. Both Jad and Akanksha have spoken about it in various interviews after they were evicted from the reality show in August and June, respectively. Now, Jad's girlfriend has spoken about Akanksha in a paparazzi video.

Recently, Jad Hadid was spotted with his girlfriend and when the paparazzi asked them 'Where is Akanksha', his girlfriend looked at the cameras, saying, “Akanksha Jad se durr rahein (Akanksha should stay away from Jad), okay?" Jad then said, “Okay,” and gave her a peck on her cheek. Jad also said that he will soon meet his daughter.

Jad and Akanksha's kiss

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were schooled by actor-host Salman Khan on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode after their kiss made headlines. In July, shortly after her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha had opened up in a Pinkvilla interview about Jad Hadid calling her a 'bad kisser'.

She had said, “Jad Hadid took it too personally, he wanted it to be like a proper kiss between two lovers where you have to have that passion, you have to move your lips, your tongue, your this and that. I didn't want to do that and that's why I didn't reciprocate the way he wanted me to, and that's why he felt, 'Oh my God, you are a bad kisser.' Excuse me! It was not about kissing and neither did I have a director here, who gave me a brief that 'Akanksha, it has to look in a certain manner.' It was just a task that I had to finish in 30 seconds, which I did and I won.”

At an event in Mumbai recently, the duo kissed each other's cheeks, and their video was widely shared on social media, attracting mixed reaction from Bigg Boss fans. They had attended Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Palak Purswani’s birthday celebration together on August 16.

