Bigg Boss OTT's Akanksha Puri on kissing Jad Hadid: 'Had I just touched his lips for 30 seconds we would have...'

Akanksha Puri, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has opened up about the half-a-minute-long kiss she shared with Jad Hadid in the house and his negative comments after the same. The actor said it was nothing but purely a task for her but it was Jad Hadid, who started getting involved in it. She has also expressed her disappointment after Jad Hadid called her a ‘bad kisser’ and explained why he thought so. Also read: Salman Khan says India is a 'conservative but forgiving country' as he slams Jad Hadid for showing butt to Bebika Akanksha Puri talks about kissing Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT.

Jad Hadid has been slammed by the viewers for speaking ill of Akanksha after kissing her for 30 seconds. Pooja Bhatt even gave him a piece of her mind for talking ill of Akanksha behind her back.

Akanksha doesn't regret kissing Jad Hadid

Sharing her take on kissing Jad Hadid, Akanksha said in an interview with ETimes, “I did not indulge in love making. It was a task given to me and I performed it. I don't regret it at all… I felt bad that Jad made this kissing task so personal… had I just touched his lips for 30 seconds we would have still won the task, but he got so involved.”

Akanksha on being called a bad kisser

On being called a bad kisser by Jad, Akanksha said, “I restricted myself and my movement of lips and that's why he called me a bad kisser but he forgot for me it was just a task, mujhe karna he nahi tha involve hokar (I didn't want to get involved)... there was no emotion involved from my side. I'm happy Pooja ma'am stood up for me and took my side. He still continued talking about it and stated that he hopes he gets a chance to kiss me again in future. He took the entire matter on a different tangent. I feel he's a liar and stupid.”

Salman schools Jad Hadid after the kiss

After their kiss, Salman Khan gave Jad Hadid an earful for how he went on to talk about Akanksha and their kiss behind her back. “Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC belt, try this in Saudi Arabia,” said Salman. Jad did call it a mistake in front of Salman but it was clear that he was too little, too late for an apology.

