Internet reacts to Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kissing again in public: ‘She looked so uncomfortable'

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri created headlines inside the Bigg Boss OTT house after they kissed each other during a task. Now, at Palak Purswani’s star-studded birthday celebration on Wednesday, Jad again kissed Akanksha, this time on the red carpet, as both were seen smiling at the paparazzi. The video is now going viral on the internet. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT's Akanksha Puri on kissing Jad Hadid: 'Had I just touched his lips for 30 seconds we would have...') Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kissed on the red carpet.

Jad and Akanksha kiss again

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were seen together at the red carpet in front of the paparazzi, as they arrived for the birthday celebrations of Palak Purswani. During their brief interaction in the public, Jad playfully gave Akanksha a kiss on her cheek. Akanksha blushed and then gave Jad a kiss on his cheek as well. Their playful banter was captured by a paparazzo and the video was also uploaded on Instagram.

User reactions

Meanwhile, many users called out both of them for kissing in public. One user said, "This looks very inappropriate, shameful." Another said, "she looked so uncomfortable. how shameful is this?" A comment read, "Jad Hadid.. Worst contestant of Bigg boss." A second comment read, "Dono hi bkwas h wo kitni gandi tarah s touch kr rha, koi or hoti to thappad lga deti (Both of them are useless but how inappropriately he touched, someone else would have slapped him)."

Salman Khan schools Jad

Meanwhile, after the kiss occurred in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jad had called her a ‘bad kisser.’ Salman Khan lashed out at Jad for how he went on to talk about Akanksha and their kiss behind her back. “Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC belt, try this in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Sharing her point of view, Akanksha had said in an interview with ETimes, “I did not indulge in love making. It was a task given to me and I performed it. I don't regret it at all… I felt bad that Jad made this kissing task so personal… had I just touched his lips for 30 seconds we would have still won the task, but he got so involved.”

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which started on June 17, on Jio Cinema recently came to its end. Elvish Yadav was declared as the winner of the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail