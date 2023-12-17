Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt calls out Vicky Jain's behaviour, says ‘tumne sabko bhadkaya.' Watch

Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain engaged in a war of words with one another inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The bond between the two married couples- Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt, had started on a sour note. Now in a new teaser from the latest episode, Neil Bhatt was seen calling out Vicky's behaviour. Neil has said that Vicky has been instigating people from the very beginning and that the change of heart mentioned by host Salman Khan was in an entirely different context. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui, demands apology: ‘Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the?') Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain argued with each other.

Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt have a heated conversation

In the new promo shared by the makers of the show, Neil Bhatt was seen calling out Vicky Jain's behaviour in front of everyone in the garden area of the house. When Neil asked Vicky why he keeps on including the names of other contestants, he said because he wants to do it. To this Neil says, "Jitna tune sabko bhadkaya hai... (the amount of times you have instigated others here)," to which Vicky interrupts and says that the phase is over because Salman Khan had told that he has a good change in his behaviour. Neil then responds that Salman had said it in an entirely different context. This leads to a major confrontation between the two.

This is not the first time that the two have had a war of words. Earlier, Neil was seen shouting at Vicky, “Dhakka kaise maar raha hai voh (How dare he push me)?" As he kept screaming trying to reach Vicky, Abhishek Kumar held him tightly. For a brief moment, Vicky was seen trying to talk to his wife-actor Ankita Lokhande. In another case, it was their spouses who had a face-off. Ankita called Neil ‘paagal (mad)’. Aishwarya then yelled at Ankita, calling her ‘chudail (witch)’.

Meanwhile, last week it was Khanzaadi who was eliminated from the show. Ayesha Khan also became the latest wild card entry in the show, lashing out at Munawar Faruqui.

