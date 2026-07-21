Jana Nayagan not CM Vijay's last film? Director H Vinoth hints ‘You could say this is CM Vijay sir’s first film'

However, the director of Jana Nayagan, H Vinoth has sent Vijay's fans into a tizzy with his latest statement. He has now claimed that maybe it won't be the last of Vijay the actor.

The long-stuck film of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jana Nayagan (Jan Neta in Hindi) is finally releasing in theatres on July 23. Till now, it was widely believed that it would be his last on-screen appearance. In fact, according to reports, he himself had said the same at the film's audio launch months back, "I don't know whether to say it or not, but my last film is a little painful, right? What do you want me to do?"

“Whether this is really his last film, no one can say for sure. But you could say this is the CM Vijay sir’s first film,” he told Cinema Viketan.

He went on to assert that it should not be seen as a run-of-the-mill entertainer. Vinoth added, "This movie isn’t just some commercial flick. It’s a really important political film. It’s not just made to praise on TV or to glorify Vijay sir. It talks about very sensitive politics. Even if people have seen or already know about this politics, I think watching this will spark a lot of discussion. So, the success of this movie is our success too.”

Believing that the film's content warrants repeated viewing, he said it could be “studied”, “About two hours long. Half an hour is serious stuff. If you pay close attention to that half hour, you’ll catch a lot of things. You can keep it and study for even a year. There’s that much content inside.”