Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab to re-release in theatres; fans thrilled to watch it on the big screen

Pawan Kalyan is back in the theatres again after the 2023 film Bro. While the actor’s upcoming films are yet to be released, Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, will hit screens on May 1. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla. (Also Read: Emraan Hashmi’s first look as Omi Bhau in Pawan Kalyan’s OG released on his birthday) Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab to re-release

Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the producers of Vakeel Saab made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with a new poster of Pawan. They wrote, “Let's celebrate Powerstar @PawanKalyan's unshackled form of action and swag in theatres once again. #VakeelSaab Re Release in theatres on May 1st.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘No corona to stop it’

The film initially released on April 9, 2021, in the thick of the corona pandemic. Fans reacted to the news on X, commenting on how Covid-19 can’t stop the film this time. Sharing a clip of Pawan from the film, one fan wrote, “Ee saari ea Government and Corona Aapaledu. Enjoy #VakeelSaab Euphoria on May 1st, (No government and corona can stop it this time)” referring to how during the pandemic, the AP government refused to give permissions to hike movie ticket prices or hold special shows.

Another wrote, “Corona time lo kaakunda ee time lo rel avvalsindi ah 2nd half ki Biggest Blockbuster ayyede PSPK ki. (This film should’ve released now instead of during the pandemic. Pawan would’ve delivered the biggest blockbuster for the second half of the year)”

‘This is the best time to re-release’

Some fans also shared videos from when they watched the film in theatres the first time around to celebrate the re-release. “Manchi ReleaseDate Holiday new movie release Levu Grand Gaa Single Screen okkoka show Kakunda 4 shows Veyandi Best (It’s a good release date because it’s a holiday. There are no new movie releases too. Please have at least four shows instead of a single show),” wrote a fan on X.

Another believed the re-release on May 1 was a good political strategy on Pawan’s part; writing, “aa 2 days May(1&2) yelanti campaigns cheyyakudadhu.. Appude yekkuva dabbu nadichedhi.. So voter lu prabhavitham kavodhdhu ani.. particular ga appude release chesthunnadu.. Manchi idea adhi..Let's try to celebrate big in our nearest theatres again. (No campaigns can be held on May 1 and 2 so voters don’t get influenced so close to polling. Re-releasing this film then is a good move)”

For the unversed, Pawan has his own political party JanaSena, which has formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest in Andhra Pradesh.

Upcoming work

Pawan is shooting for Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG; the film is expected to be released in September this year. He is also starring in Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.