Vijay’s Master to Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, South films ruled Twitter trends in 2021

Twitter India on Thursday unveiled voices, trends and moments that dominated 2021 so far as the year comes to an end. In the entertainment space, south Indian films such as Master, Valimai, Beast, Jai Bhim and Vakeel Saab were the most tweeted movie hashtags.

Master, starring Vijay, is the only film to have made it to the top ten hashtags of the year. This is the fourth year in a row that Vijay and his films have made it to the year-end list on Twitter.

Master was the most-tweeted-about film of 2021.

In a blog post, Twitter India added that Vijay’s tweet about the first look of his upcoming Tamil film Beast was the most retweeted and liked tweet in the entertainment space.

Elaborating on the reach of Master on Twitter, the post said, “Tamil cinema continued to dominate entertainment conversations on Twitter. Anticipation of the film #Master alone made it one of the most talked-about movies in 2020, and the trend continued with its release in 2021. The Vijay (@actorvijay) starrer received massive love from fans on Twitter once again this year, cementing its position on the list of the most tweeted hashtags of 2021.”

Master was the most-tweeted-about film, with Ajith’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Valimai in second place. Vijay’s upcoming action-thriller Beast was in the third position followed by Suriya’s critically-acclaimed courtroom drama Jai Bhim. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, was in fifth place.

“In 2021, entertainment enthusiasts waited eagerly for theatre releases as strong titles including #Master and #VakeelSaab were scheduled to hit the market. In fact, fans of Tamil and Telugu films dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter this year, as they have over the last two years,” Twitter said.

