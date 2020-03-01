e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Master: Vijay Sethupathi kisses Vijay as they wrap up shoot, pic goes viral

Master: Vijay Sethupathi kisses Vijay as they wrap up shoot, pic goes viral

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi shared a lovely moment as they wrapped up shoot for their upcoming film Master.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 01, 2020 20:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Master will star Vijay as the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.
Master will star Vijay as the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.
         

The shoot of actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Master has been wrapped up. To mark the occasion, the makers released a picture in which Vijay Sethupathi is seen kissing Vijay in excitement and it has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the picture on their Twitter handle, XB Film Creators, the makers of the film wrote: “Wrapping the up the shoot in style. The Countdown for celebration to kick start soon.”

 

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee’s Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs. 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil project. It’ll be Vijay’s first collaboration with a female director.

Sun Pictures will bankroll the project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is reported that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

Regional Movies