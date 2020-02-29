Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:28 IST

Shruti Haasan has opened up about what leads to her fluctuating weight and why she chose to get lip fillers, days after her hard-hitting social media post on body-shaming. The actor has revealed she suffers from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and dysmenorrhea and got lip fillers after being told that she didn’t “look Indian enough” for films.

Talking about undergoing a nose surgery and lip fillers, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “There are a lot of actors who will never admit they have stuff done to their faces, but I am not one of them. I don’t want young girls to think that I woke up looking like this. Being a child of famous people, I grew up in the public eye. Denying things like this seems silly to me.”

Opening up on why she chose to go under the knife to fix her nose, she said, “I had a normal nose but by the time I grew up, it was crooked after two injuries. I never liked the way it looked, and breathing didn’t feel good.” Confessing getting lip fillers, she said, “I didn’t like how thin my lips were. There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers. It took me a couple of years of experimenting, but now I have come back a lot closer to my natural look.” The actor claimed that she knew everyone who were getting lip fillers in Bollywood but they would say it was a “lip balm or liprubbing lotion”.

Also read: Shruti Haasan shuts down trolls for bodyshaming her, says ‘I’ve had plastic surgery, it’s just how I choose to live’

Talking about her struggle with PCOS and dysmenorrhea, she said, “it makes every menstrual cycle really painful for me. We can’t talk about it, because of the stigma attached to it and lack of awareness. There are many women like me, grappling with mood swings, weight gain, excess hair, hair loss, pimples and a lot more, that come with the territory. Every month is a battle.”

Shruti had made headlines a few days ago when she shared a collage of two pictures clicked three days apart. While she looked healthy and bright in one, she looked pale and weak in the other. She had slammed the trolls for calling her too fat or too thin on the basis of her latest picture while she was “at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more