Shruti Haasan shuts down trolls for bodyshaming her, says ‘I’ve had plastic surgery, it’s just how I choose to live’

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:24 IST

Shruti Haasan has shared a powerful note along with a collage of her pictures. The actor has slammed trolls for commenting on her body. She has also admitted to having plastic surgery done, and has said that this is how she “chooses to live.”

Sharing the collage, she wrote on Instagram, “So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey.”

Shutting down the trolls, she continued, “No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :).”

Dialogue writer Niranjan Iyengar, who is also producing Shruti’s upcoming short film Devi, reacted to the post, “Hear hear!!!” A fan assured her, “We will always love you no matter what.” Another wrote, “I don’t know why people are so insensitive commenting on body shaming.. even there are millions of people who are stout and unhealthy too. Juts because celebrities are in limelight they are being criticised.”

Just before she shared the note, Shruti had posted two pictures of herself on Instagram and captioned them, “Whoever is delighted in solitude is either a wild beast or a god”.

Shruti will now be seen in Devi, which features eight other prominent actors including Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama.

