Shruti Haasan celebrates birthday in London with a ‘dweeby dance’, says ‘I’m doing everything I ever wanted to’. Watch

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:15 IST

Actor Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday on Tuesday in an old London town and shared a glimpse of her crazy celebrations on Instagram. She rang in the day chilling with her friends in UK and performed a “dweeby dance” on a quiet street.

Shruti posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen in winter wear complete with a woollen cap and sports shoes as she dances like no one’s watching. Thanking all from family and friends to fans, she wrote, “My happy birthday dance today I feel loved and thankful and happy and blessed! I’m such a lucky girl. so to celebrate here’s a dweeby dance. Thankyou to everyone for your wishes and love and especially to my incredible online family who even started my website for me today !! My dearest friends in London with whom I can have a quiet and lovely birthday and my family and friends back home waiting for me.”

Reflecting on the year gone by, she wrote, “This year has been life changing in many ways and I’m so thankful for the phase of life I’m in !! I’m doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I’m grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I’m thankful for my support systems and the love they give me. I know now that though it takes time and sometimes the effort seems too much .. the life you want and the life you see in your mind is always yours to take and yours to make ! So this happy dance is from the inside ... not so graceful but fully real and 100 percent crazy.”

Shruti had lent her voice to character of Elsa in the Tamil version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2. She also sang three songs for the film. The actor has Tamil film Laabam and an untitled Telugu project coming up, and is also focussing on her musical journey. She had flown to UK last year to perform at a concert.

The year 2019 was eventful for Shruti who starred in her first international series, Treadstone. She plays the recurring character Nira Patel in the action drama series. She also ended her relationship with Michael Corsale last year, whom she had dated for a few years.

