Anubhav Sinha: ‘There are some who threaten to slash my throat, I say ‘You cut mine, I will cut yours’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:47 IST

Anubhav Sinha delivered back-to-back thought-provoking films Mulk and Article 15 in a span of two years and is now set to complete his hat-trick with Thappad. The filmmaker, who made his Bollywood debut with romantic hit Tum Bin two decades ago, claims he is still trying to figure out how he brought about such a diverse turn in his filmography.

Anubhav was a guest at Hindustan Times Imagine fest, along with Taapsee Pannu, where he talked about the film and the choices he makes. On being asked about his turn in filmmaking, he told HT, “I have no clue, I am still trying to figure out. Till Mulk and Article 15, I used to deny that there is a change. Now I feel there is certainly a change, what kind of change, I don’t know. Now I get attracted to different things - story or a performance. Earlier I used to get attracted to grand visuals, size of the film and how big the starcast was. Now I am not attracted to these things.”

Watch: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha talk about Thappad at HT Imagine fest

Anubhav is quite outspoken on social media and doesn’t mince his words while sharing his opinion on social issues. Enquire him about the same and pat comes a humorous reply, “It’s not my account.”

Looking at his choice of recent projects, when the Ra.One director is asked if he has given up on fear completely, he says, “I am afraid of things which scare me. I am afraid of heights and too much love. Who else should I be afraid of? There are some who threaten to slash my throat or my tongue. Then I say ‘theek hai, tu bhi kaat dio, main bhi kaatunga, jisse kategi, kaat lega (ok, you cut my throat, I will cut yours).”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says they are trying to change the thought process that says ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta’

Anubhav, however, denies films can bring about a massive change in a society. He says, “These kind of films honestly ask you some questions but you often confront them. There are some who can bring about a change in themselves and do it. Many remain indifferent.”

He is now rumoured to be planning to unite with Ayushmann Khurrana for a political drama, titled Anek. But the filmmaker turned down the rumours, saying, “I am still writing the script. The newspapers are saying that. They must have signed him for me.” But Taapsee jumped into the conversation to add, “Why don’t you think he must be doing something with me next, why Ayushmann? Is it like an alternate?” Well, if he’s planning his next with Ayushmann and Taapsee, remains to be known.

(Author tweets @ruchik87)

Follow @htshowbiz for more