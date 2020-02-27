Taapsee Pannu pens heartfelt note for Thappad director Anubhav Sinha: ‘We shall soon break our own record’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:28 IST

Taapsee Pannu has penned a heart-touching note for Thappad director Anubhav Sinha, taking a leaf out of his debut film, Tum Bin. The actor has assured him that the two will go on to break their own record with the film that releases this Friday.

Beginning the note with a dialogue from Tum Bin, Taapsee wrote, “Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu (I know you don’t need support, I have just come to give you company). That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!”

Reminiscing her experience of working with him, she wrote, “He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD !”

Anubhav is known for directing films such as Tum Bin, Dus, Cash, Ra.One, Gulaab Gang, Zid and Tum Bin 2. He brought about a massive change in his filmmaking by returning to cinema after a two-year hiatus with Mulk (which starred Taapsee as a lawyer). He then went on to deliver another socially relevant film, Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist.

Thappad features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.The film also features Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its release, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Thappad’ tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday shared on Twitter that the film based on domestic violence is exempted from State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). He also threw light on the plot of the film and described why it is an important film in another tweet. “The script of this film based on gender-based violence prominently features a woman’s struggle for change, equal rights and self-respect.”

(With ANI inputs)

