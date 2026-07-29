Assam floods: Death toll rises to 75; CM announces relief, aid package for affected

Current Situation in Assam The death toll from the deluge in Assam rose to 75 on Tuesday after seven more people died in Sivasagar district, even as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive relief package, including ex gratia, financial assistance for affected families and support for students. A girl and her grandfather travel on a raft through floodwaters following heavy monsoon rains at a village in Assam's Sivasagar district. (AFP)

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), all seven deaths reported on Tuesday were from Sivasagar, the worst-affected district in the current wave of flooding.

The ASDMA said 332,639 people continue to be affected across seven districts – Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup (Metropolitan) – where floodwaters continue to inundate large areas.

As per the report, 622 villages remain submerged and 45,342 hectares of agricultural land have been affected. A total of 32,477 displaced people are currently staying in 115 relief camps and relief centres set up across the affected districts.

Meanwhile, Sarma announced a series of measures to support flood-hit families and assist them in rebuilding their lives.

“We will leave no stone unturned to support our people and help them rebuild their lives,” Sarma said.

In a post on X, the chief minister announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the families of those who died in the floods as well as those who remain missing for more than 30 days. He also announced an additional financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Sarma further said that around one lakh affected families would receive immediate relief of ₹15,000 each to help them purchase essential household items.

From August 1, students in the worst-affected districts will also receive financial assistance, with ₹1,000 for school students, ₹3,000 for undergraduate students and ₹5,000 for postgraduate students. They will also be provided free textbooks and assistance for purchasing school uniforms.

The chief minister also announced that marksheets and certificates of important examinations lost in the floods would be reissued free of cost.