Super Deluxe movie review: This Vijay Sethupathi starrer is dark, funny and eccentric

Super Deluxe

Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie Shankar and Bucks

Rating: 5/5

Eight years since the release of the critically-acclaimed Aaranya Kaandam, filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja returns with his second film, Super Deluxe. He supersedes his own work with an even better and unbelievably original film on different facets of life, taking us on a wild ride and delivering one of the craziest cinematic experiences in recent times. This is Tamil cinema’s most eccentric and boldest attempts in recent years.

Super Deluxe is a comment on sex, gender, science, religion, spirituality, marriage and faith.

It is impossible to categorize Super Deluxe into one particular genre or even a few for that matter. As a film, it is, at times crazy, at times dark, at times philosophical, at times fun and equally emotional in parts. This concoction of genres is what makes this an experience that is not just hard to forget but equally tough to comprehend because the film has so much to offer.

The film revolves around a bunch of characters who find themselves in eccentric situations. Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Akkineni play a couple who are on the run with a dead body and as they figure out how to dump the body. They also try to mend their broken relationship. The segment featuring them talks about the rules that govern marriage.

The segment, starring Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan deals with God, faith and religion. Ramya plays a former actor who could never make it big, and in order to survive, she has tried her hands at all sorts of roles including soft porn. There’s a beautiful sub plot featuring her son and his friends.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a transgender and his segment featuring his wife and son questions gender dynamics and one’s basic freedom to choose who he or she wants to be. Scenes between Sethupathi and his son go beyond father-son bonding, and Kumararaja makes us understand that it is perfectly alright to embrace who we are.

There’s a segment featuring five youngsters who obsess over the idea of watching porn, but due to unforeseen circumstances their lives cross paths with a local gangster and they’re forced to do a job for him to take care of some personal needs.

Super Deluxe is eccentric and bold.

Super Deluxe is built on the premise of morality. It questions what is right and what’s wrong and in the process, makes us understand that what’s right for someone need not necessarily be wrong for others. It’s also a terrific social commentary on life, sex, gender, science, religion, spirituality, marriage and faith.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals she is battling with anxiety bouts, says ‘I feel like crying for no reason’

The performances from the ensemble of actors are top notch. Vijay Sethupathi makes us empathize with his transwoman character of Shilpa with his restraint and sensitivity. Fahadh Faasil, as a struggling actor and his cheating Samantha, make for a very unusual pair and they shine like never before in their respective parts. Ramya Krishnan, in a welcome departure from her recent roles, makes a strong impact in a character that’s very hard to judge. Mysskin, as the preacher, is surprisingly good and it’s refreshing to see him not go overboard.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 13:18 IST