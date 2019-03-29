Alia Bhatt reveals she is battling with anxiety bouts, says ‘I feel like crying for no reason’

With back to back hits accompanied by critical appreciation and awards for each film, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is clearly at the peak of her career. Ranbir Kapoor’s entry in her life also means she has something to cheer for in her personal life. However, the Gully Boy star has admitted in an interview that she has had bouts of anxiety and has said she feels like crying for no reason at all. The Raazi actor claimed she has been facing anxiety for past 5-6 months.

Talking to Filmfare in an interview, Alia said, “I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low.”

Further, she said it is because of her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s book that she is aware of her condition. “She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book.”

She also opened up on how she deals with it. “No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone... The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan (Mukerji, director) about it, I spoke to my sister’s friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine.”

Alia featured in Raazi and Gully Boy in the past one year and has received quite a few awards for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where she will be seen alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, SS Rajamouli’s tentatively titled RRR and her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film, Saadak 2.

