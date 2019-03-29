Would Kangana Ranaut get her own child in the industry through nepotism? Here’s what she said

Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new interview has spoken about whether or not she would try to help her future child if he/she wants to join the film industry. Kangana has often spoken against the practice of nepotism in the film industry, calling out some of leading names.

She said about the hypothetical situation in an interview to Mid-Day, “If I really care for him (the child) and if I’m really a good mother I would let him find his own way.”

She said that by helping him enter the industry, she would be hampering his skills. She continued, “If I want him to be an extraordinary person I will throw him in the sea - either he will drown or make it.”

Kangana Ranaut addresses the press at the success party of her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. ( IANS )

She said ‘an extraordinary human being can only be created like this’. She gave the example of her brother, ‘who is struggling to be a pilot for the last four years and is looking for a job, I can make a phone call and make that happen, but I would not, I never will.”

She continued, “Getting him that job wouldn’t mean anything to me, but to see a great human rise out of that struggle, that rejection, that despair, that hopelessness is what I really love to see.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, says star kids will discuss their sex lives but not their country

In the interview, she also touched upon several different topics, such as her past criticisms of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and their refusal to discuss politics in public. She also said that in matters of the nation, citizens have no choice but to get involved. Kangana, implying that she is ‘a leading mind’ of the country, said that if there is a problematic situation in the future - a ‘dikkat’ - then we will have no choice but to fight for the nation, like how the Israeli army drafts soldiers. “Agree or not agree, jaana hi padega (we will have to go),” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 08:14 IST