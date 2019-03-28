Kangana Ranaut attacks Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, says star kids will discuss their sex lives but not their country

In a no-holds-barred interview, actor Kangana Ranaut has again taken on filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, saying they are the people who feel absolutely exclusive and believe they have nothing to do with the rest of the country.

Questioning the tag of ‘young stars’ accorded to Alia and Ranbir, the actor told Mid-Day, “And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair… bacche hai ki dumb hai ki kya hai.” Alia turned 26 this month while Ranbir is 36-year-old.

She went on to say, “If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine but about the country, it’s my personal choice.”

She also spoke about singling out Ranbir in an earlier interview for not commenting on issues of national importance. “These are people who feel absolutely exclusive, saying one has nothing to do with the rest of India. This is the kind of attitude that Karan Johar and gang thrive on. And a lot of negative PR about me has been happening from these people. Maybe you don’t know, but I know who gives out news [about me]. That’s why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place.”

She also touched on the infamous ‘horse video’ which leaked after Manikarnika’s release. Kangana was seen shooting an action scene on a mechanical horse and it led to many jokes and memes on social media. “I am me, and you are you, is where the words ‘nepotism’, and ‘outsider’, come from; because they feel superior to others. We need to question that, and the fact that I also know who had released that horse video. If I tell you the name, you will be shocked.”

She also said many in Bollywood are insecure because of her. “Tanu Weds Manu is still ahead of many heroes’ highest grossers. And with Manikarnika, people are saying no hero has ever done action like this. So, it is frightening many people — making them feel, ki hamari bhi period film aayegi, will we be compared? If in your business, journalism, it is not as simple as it looks, then how can it be in mine?”

