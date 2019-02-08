Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt, tells her to grow a spine: I don’t consider you successful if you are Karan Johar’s puppet

Actor Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack at actor Alia Bhatt for not supporting her latest film, Manikarnika. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kangana said made a phonecall to Alia and told her to ‘grow a spine’.

Kangana had earlier called out Bollywood for not supporting her films even when she always does the same for others. Kangana said while she attended the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, Alia and Aamir did not do the same for her. At a press event for Gully Boy on Thursday, Alia said she hopes Kangana isn’t too angry at her. “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level,” she said.

Kangana told the entertainment website that she called Alia and asked her why she was so scared to see my film. “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work......I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film.

I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful... I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.... hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

Also read: Forget Koffee With Karan hamper, Ajay Devgn wins an Audi for his witty reply

Kangana has said at an event on Thursday that she will take everyone in Bollywood to task for bullying her. “One thing is for sure, I’m not going to spare anyone. Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them),” Kangana had said.

Manikanika is based on the life of queen Laxmibai of Jhansi and has so far made Rs 85 crore. It has not been able to match its budget yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:23 IST