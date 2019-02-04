Kangana Ranaut: Girls like Alia Bhatt send me their trailers, but Bollywood doesn’t reciprocate favours

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that Bollywood does not stand up for her, calling it a ‘racket’. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor said in a recent interview that when it comes to promoting their own films, several people would call her ‘shamelessly’ but they would ‘not come’ to support her work.

Kangana told Pinkvilla, “In 2014, I don’t think all the accolades were for me, it was for Phantom who was coming up and there were having screenings after screenings for people of Vikas and Anurag Kashyap. They had a lot of friends, so they used to come. I have always been absolutely ignored. After Tanu Weds Manu also I have had so many trials, they would just not come. But when it comes to them, they call me shamelessly, I even sort of cancel my shoots and make sure I attend them. Now, I have stopped because it’s getting too much.”

By trials, Kangana is referring to preview screenings held for industry members ahead of a film’s release.

She gave the example of how after the release of Raazi, she spoke to Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar ‘for half-an-hour’. Kangana said that Alia had even sent her the trailer of the film. “These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, ‘Please watch it’. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country,” Kangana said, adding that when it was their turn, ‘there was no response from anyone.’

Kangana has spoken about this incident before. In that interview, she also mentioned Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha. “I don’t feel so threatened by anyone around. You know like you see I will praise Alia or I would praise Anushka or I would praise everyone. I never shied away from going to Deepika’s Piku trial. Everyone I have praised in my capacity. Sonakshi’s Lootera I saw and the whole year I praised her. I don’t get threatened,” she told News18.

The Queen star also said that she went all the way to the Ambanis’ house to talk to Aamir Khan about doing Dangal, but ‘they don’t come for my trials’. She said that she doesn’t expect any of them to write about her ‘two-three films’ that are coming up.

Manikarnika has received positive reviews, and has made Rs 76 crore at the domestic box office. Kangana will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya, and then in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s next.

