Kangana Ranaut celebrates Manikarnika success with a dance, after slamming Krish. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the success of her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, by dancing with her sister. The actor returned to India on Friday, after a quick vacation in Switzerland.

While she was away, a major controversy erupted after the director Krish claimed in multiple interviews that Kangana had mistreated him and had taken away his credit from the film. Krish disputes Kangana’s claims that she has directed 70% of the final film, and has said her contributions are restricted to some patchwork.

Sharing a new Boomerang video, Kangana’s sister and mouthpiece Rangoli Chandel wrote, “Celebrating the great response !! #Manikarnika.” The historical epic, based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, has been positively received by most critics, and has made a healthy Rs 64 crore at the domestic box office.

On Friday, Kangana broke her silence on the many accusations that have been made against her by former castmates. Speaking to a reporter at the Mumbai airport, she said that struggling actors should take inspiration from her, a self-made woman. She said that if Krish has a problem with her, he should hire all those who have spoken out against her, including actors Sonu Sood and Mishti Chakraborty, and writer Apurva Asrani, and they should make a film together.

After sharing several screenshots of Manikarnika crew members’ testimonials in his favour, Krish said that Kangana ‘brings gloom and anxiety on the sets whenever she appears’ on set. In response, Kangana said, “It is wrong of Krish to attack me like that. If he is right, then he can go ahead and prove it. Talking to the media won’t help him.”

