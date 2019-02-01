Kangana Ranaut brings gloom and anxiety on the sets whenever she appears, says Manikarnika co-director Krish

The battle between director Krish and actress Kangana Ranaut on who has directed more of the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi continues. While the actor is holidaying in Germany, her sister Rangoli has taken off on Krish accusing him of trying to take mileage from the film after it’s a hit.

“I could also say the same thing about Rangoli,” shot back Krish. “Isn’t she trying to make mileage of the film? I don’t need this kind of publicity. Nor do I need an endorsement of my abilities from either Kangana or her sister. Manikarnika... is my ninth film. I’ve made lavish costume dramas in the past. I will make them again.

“But I am curious to know who will work with Kangana after the kind of reputation she has acquired for undermining the director and taking over a project.”

Krish said he is done with claims on how much of the film he has shot. “Kangana’s sister decided Kangana has shot 70 per cent of Manikarnika.... Just how she came to that percentage I don’t know. She simply picked ‘70’ and took off from there. The entire team knows how much of the film I’ve shot. If she continues making these claims I’ll have to send her copies of my earlier films. I am not a novice to filmmaking.”

The N.T.R: Kathanayakudu director compared his experience of working with Kangana and actor Vidya Balan. “Both are very talented Bollywood actresses. But while one brings positivity and sunshine on the sets, the other brings gloom and anxiety on the sets whenever she appears.”

Krish recently shared a few screenshots of his chats with the crew of Manikarnika to prove that Kangana did not shoot a majority of the film.

These r the future film makers I came out n spoke for, so that they wont face these humiliations.. pic.twitter.com/YV4YoAmrYm — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse pic.twitter.com/QeA5aCDWtS — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

The person who saw both d versions mentioned that Ive done 85% n now the techinican who worked on ground told this. pic.twitter.com/vkM6mOiHSM — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

First Published: Feb 01, 2019