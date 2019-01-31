Manikarnika box office day 6: Kangana Ranaut’s film inches closer to Rs 60 crore amid a storm of controversies

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had slowed down during the week and continues to maintain the same pace. The film has collected around Rs 60 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions at the domestic box office. The film had shown more than double growth during the Republic Day weekend with collections of around Rs 18 crore on Saturday and Rs 15 crore on Sunday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays... Rs 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent... #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: Rs 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays... ₹ 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent... #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

He had updated the overseas collections of the film a day before in a tweet, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [Rs 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]... Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 715k UAE+GCC: $ 555k UK: $ 152k Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k Other territories still being updated. #Overseas.”

#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [₹ 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 715k

UAE+GCC: $ 555k

UK: $ 152k

Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k

Other territories still being updated. #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to rumours of affair with Aamir Khan: Ask me, I’ll give you an answer

The film continues to be marred by controversies. Krish Jagarlamudi has has accused Kangana of hijacking the film. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been in a war of words with Krish on Twitter and has been defending her stance claiming that the actor has indeed directed 70% of the film. Meanwhile, a video of Kangana skiing in Switzerland has surfaced on the internet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 17:33 IST