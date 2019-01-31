Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to rumours of affair with Aamir Khan: Ask me, I’ll give you an answer

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has responded to rumours of her affair with actor Aamir Khan. In an interview with Filmfare, she said she feel disturbed by the rumours.

“Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. Agar main asliyat mein haraami hoon toh people should see my asliyat (If I am a bad person in reality then people should see my reality). But If I’m not, I don’t want them to see me as a bad person. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected,” she said in the interview.

Fatima was asked about the rumours in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in December as well. “If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it,” she said.

Fatima has worked with Aamir in Dangal (her debut movie) and Thugs of Hindostan. Dangal was a box office success and made more than Rs 2000 crore worldwide, becoming the most successful Bollywood film ever. However, Thugs of Hindostan, is considered one of the biggest commercial disappointments of 2018. Made on a budget of Rs 335 crore, it made only Rs 260 crore at the box office.

