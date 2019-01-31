Ekta Kapoor turns mom, welcomes baby boy via surrogacy

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor is now a mother to a baby boy. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, she welcomed her first child via surrogacy. The report states that the child was born on January 27 and is healthy. The Kapoor household is all set to bring the little home soon.

Just like her brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta has also opted for the surrogate route to embrace motherhood. The two are the children of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shoba Kapoor. Tusshar had welcomed a baby boy on June 1, 2017 who was named by Ekta as Laksshya. She is a doting aunt to the one-and-a-year old who is often spotted with his father on playdates with other star kids like Taimur Ali Khan or at his playschool. The actor is a full-time father to the boy and juggles his parental duties amid his professional commitments.

About a year ago, Ekta had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My life has changed. If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Laksshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work. You know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Laksshya.”

On the work front, Ekta is currently heading the recreated version of popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay besides producing other TV shows such as Naagin season 3, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Qayamat Ki Raat. Her last Bollywood productions were Veere Di Wedding and Laila Majnu. She has quite a few projects lined up this year including Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on Ellen: Actor says her mother was upset she could not invite her hairdresser to the wedding

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 10:14 IST