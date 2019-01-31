Ekta Kapoor names her newborn son after father Jeetendra, calls him Ravie Kapoor

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has revealed the name of her son, born via surrogacy. In a special post, shared on Instagram, she revealed that she has named her son Ravie Kapoor, after her father and veteran actor Jeetendra. His original name was Ravie Kapoor, before he made his Bollywood debut.

“By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother,” she said in a statement. Ravie was born on January 27.

Her doctor says Ekta tried other methods before opting for surrogacy. “Ekta Kapooor came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI (Intrauterine insemination) and also multiple cycles of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization). But we were unsuccessful. Hence we had to take help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed 9 months back at our Bloom Ivf centre . Nine months later she had achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday.”

A couple of years back, Ekta Kapoor’s brother, Tusshar Kapoor also became a father via surrogacy. His son Lakkshya makes regular appearances at birthday parties of other star kids.

As soon as the news came out on Thursday, celebrities and fans took to Twitter to wish Ekta for the new chapter in her life. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: “Many congratulations and lots of love dearest Ekta Kapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy.

Actor Nimrat Kaur also congratulated Ekta, who has backed hit TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Naagin. “Wishing you all the love and the most amazing adventures ever,” Nimrat, who starred in Ekta’s web series The Test Case, posted on Twitter.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta found the news of the producer becoming a mother “the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of ‘masti’”.

