Soha Ali Khan, Tusshar Kapoor take their kids Inaaya and Laksshya to playschool, Taimur Ali Khan joins in. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is a hands-on mom just like her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. The two are often spotted with their kids Taimur and Inaaya respectively who meet regularly for playdates. Tusshar Kapoor is also a doting father to son Laksshya and makes sure he is with him on his school visits and playdates with other kids. The three star kids were recently spotted at their play school in Bandra.

Taimur arrived in a jolly mood with his nanny and looked cute in a black tee-shirt and matching trendy pajamas. He had paired it with white shoes and looked excited for his playtime. Soha accompanied daughter Inaaya to the playschool and lent her a helping hand as the little one walked slowly while maintaining her balance. The hazel-eyed girl looked beautiful in a printed white frock paired with white shoes and red hairclip. Meanwhile, Tusshar was also spotted accompanying his son Laksshya who looked a dapper in a shirt with folded sleeves and denims.

Taimur looks excited to arrive at the playschool. (Viral Bhayani)

Soha Ali Khan accompanies Inaaya to the playschool. (Viral Bhayani)

Tusshar Kapoor arrives with son Laksshya. (Viral Bhayani)

While these kids are among the most talked about star babies in Bollywood, Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash are also a part of the list for their star appeal and overloaded cuteness. The filmmaker had recently shared a video of their drive in a toycar as they danced and played around to the sound of the music. A few days ago, Karan had shared a picture of Taimur and Yash playing together that was enough to cheer their hundreds of fans. The kids occasionally unite for playdates at one of their residences.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 16:13 IST