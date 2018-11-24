Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan honoured at awards ceremony. See pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zaira Wasim, Taapsee Pannu and more Bollywood stars were honoured at an awards ceremony in New Delhi. See their pics here.bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2018 20:46 IST
The weekend usually bring a lot less rest and a lot more work for Bollywood stars. While one would enjoy an easy Saturday on the couch, celebs are usually spotted all decked up to attend yet another awards function or a promotional event for their movie.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Delhi with Kartik Aaryan to attend an award function. She was seen in a white saree at event where she was honoured with an honoured by the vice president, Venkaiah Naidu. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Zaira Wasim and Taapsee Pannu were also received awards.
Meanwhile, Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a play date with his aunt Soha Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taimur was seen in a Ramones tracksuit and Inaaya wore a dress. He was also earlier spotted at him home on his favourite swing.
Television stars and newlyweds Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narul were also seen leaving Mumbai to celebrate his 28th birthday on a vacation. Yuvika was seen in a black T-shirt and peach pants while Prince was seen in a formal shirt. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was seen with their kids, Misha and Zain at the Mumbai airport. She is now in her home town, Delhi.
Check out more pictures of Bollywood celebs:
