Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan honoured at awards ceremony. See pics

The weekend usually bring a lot less rest and a lot more work for Bollywood stars. While one would enjoy an easy Saturday on the couch, celebs are usually spotted all decked up to attend yet another awards function or a promotional event for their movie.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Delhi with Kartik Aaryan to attend an award function. She was seen in a white saree at event where she was honoured with an honoured by the vice president, Venkaiah Naidu. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Zaira Wasim and Taapsee Pannu were also received awards.

Kareena Kapoor Khan honoured at an awards function by vice president Venkaiah Naidu. (Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee Pannu honoured at an awards function by vice president Venkaiah Naidu. (Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan at an awards function. (Viral Bhayani)

Aayushmann Khurrana at an awards function. (Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a play date with his aunt Soha Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taimur was seen in a Ramones tracksuit and Inaaya wore a dress. He was also earlier spotted at him home on his favourite swing.

Taimur Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur Ali Khan on a playdate with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Viral Bhayani)

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. (Viral Bhayani)

Television stars and newlyweds Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narul were also seen leaving Mumbai to celebrate his 28th birthday on a vacation. Yuvika was seen in a black T-shirt and peach pants while Prince was seen in a formal shirt. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was seen with their kids, Misha and Zain at the Mumbai airport. She is now in her home town, Delhi.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 20:45 IST