Kartik Aaryan’s young fan is in tears on meeting her hero. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan is the bright young star of Bollywood, thanks to the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (among the few films this year to enter the Rs 100 crore club). If you still have doubts about Kartik’s star appeal, then this video shared online should help dispel them. The clip shows him with a starry-eyed fan. Sharing a clip, the said post read: “Yeah girls always going crazy after this guy #kartikaaryan.”

In the clip, a young fan can be seen almost in tears on meeting Kartik. The actor can be seen comforting the girl, even as one of her family members tells him animatedly that the girl religiously follows him on Instagram. She then asks people around for a paper and pen to take an autograph. Kartik obliges and then scribbles something on the paper. At one point, the young girl says: “I can’t believe you are standing in front of me.”

An engineering student who followed his dreams to become an actor and while still in his third year, Kartik landed a role in Pyar Ka Punchnama in in 2011, which went on to become a sleeper hit. He appeared for his B Tech exam with fans taking selfies. “After Pyar Ka Punchnama, when I was shooting for its sequel (PKP 2), you won’t believe but I was taking my B Tech exams and I remember students clicking photographs with me while we were writing our exam,” said Kartik.

The lad from Gwalior now hobnobs with Bollywood A-listers, gets to anchor awards shows (19th IIFA Awards in Bangkok with Ayushmann Khurrana), features on magazine covers, etc. He is currently busy with his next film, Lukka Chuppi where he is paired opposite Kriti Sanon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 17:48 IST