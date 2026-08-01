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    Fashion icon John Galliano to be honoured by The Met in 2027

    The exhibition will also cover Galliano’s dismissal from Dior in 2011 following antisemitic remarks that led to his conviction in France.

    Updated on: Aug 1, 2026, 16:54:04 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    British fashion designer John Galliano will be the subject of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition, John Galliano: Horizons, the museum announced on Friday. The exhibition will open at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York on May 9, 2027, and run until January 9, 2028. It is also expected to inspire the theme for the 2027 Met Gala.

    The exhibition will also cover Galliano’s dismissal from Dior in 2011 following antisemitic remarks that led to his conviction in France.
    The exhibition will also cover Galliano’s dismissal from Dior in 2011 following antisemitic remarks that led to his conviction in France.

    Galliano becomes only the third living designer to receive a solo exhibition at the Costume Institute, after Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 and Rei Kawakubo in 2017.

    Curated by Andrew Bolton, the retrospective will trace his four-decade career, from his 1984 Central Saint Martins graduation collection to his work at Givenchy, Christian Dior and Maison Margiela, and will include garments, sketches and archival material.

    The exhibition will also cover Galliano’s dismissal from Dior in 2011 following antisemitic remarks that led to his conviction in France.

    According to the museum, the show will examine that period alongside his work through three sections — Bearings, Horizons and Atlas of Transformation.

    (Written by Dhanvie Sharma)

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