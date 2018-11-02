Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur are all dressed up for Diwali as they party with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya. See pics

Turns out, there is no end to festival celebrations in Bollywood. If we saw Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin sister Inaaya Naummi Kemmu celebrating Halloween on Wednesday, come Thursday and Diwali parties have already taken over. The adorable kids of the Pataudi, Kapoor and Kemmu clans were spotted with their respective mothers, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan at a Diwali party for babies.

In the post shared online, the text reads: “Diwali party for babies.”

In the group photograph going with the post, Kareena and Taimur (wearing a bright yellow kurta and white pyjama) look like a gorgeous mother-son combination. Given them stiff competition are the other mother and baby combination, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.

Earlier Kareena, in a traditional attire (a comfortable fitting white and purple-black outfit), could be seen carrying Taimur in her arms, leaving her flat complex and getting into the car. While Taimur was dressed in casuals then, the Kemmus had channelled their ethnic avatar all through -- Soha in a shiny self printed red and golden churidar while Inàaya looked a lovely little princess in a red and orange ghagra choli. Not to be missed was her pale pink bow-shaped hair clip.

The family is known to celebrate all festivals--while Soha and family was spotted at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh utsav in September, Kareena kept it simple visiting her aunt Reema Kapoor Jain’s house puja.

On Tuesday, the two cousins dressed up in cute Dracula get-up for Halloween.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in films such as Karan Johar’s ambitious new directorial, Takht, based on the Mughal period during the reign of Aurangzeb. Ranveer Singh and Kareena will reportedly play Aurangzeb and his sister, the gentle and wise soul, Jahanara. Kareena also has a situational comedy with Akshay Kumar, which deals with a married couple desperately trying for a baby.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:10 IST