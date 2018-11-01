Taimur Ali Khan, Yash and Roohi Johar lead the charge at Arpita Khan’s Halloween party. See pics, video

Bollywood is in the mood to celebrate not just Indian festivals, but those from around the world. American festival Halloween is gaining currency in India and leading the brigade are our very own desi folks. While the stars put up their Halloween pictures and videos, it is the adorable bunch of star kids, who deserve applause for their cute-as-a-button appearances.

At Arpita Khan Sharma’s Halloween party, a good number of star kids were spotted in their lovable spooky avatar. Leading the charge was, of course, Taimur Ali Khan. Dressed as Dracula (or was it the devil?), with his black shorts-shirt-cape combination, the little nawab was naturally the favourite of the paparazzi once again. Earlier in the day, we had seen his cousin little Inàaya Naumi Kemmu dressed in a similar Dracula outfit (complete with a skeleton sticker).

Coming back to Arpita’s party, also present were Karan Johar’s pretty babies — Roohi (in a black frock) and Yash (in what looked like animal printed dress). Also seen was Tusshar Kapoor’s little boy, Laksshya, also in black. Also seen at Arpita’s party was actor Neelam Kothari with her daughter.

According to random reports, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have requested the media not to follow their son wherever he goes. However, a Pinkvilla report says that Saif has denied it.

Meanwhile, away from Arpita’s party, Sunny Leone was also celebrating Halloween with her little twins. She shared a picture of herself with her twins and wrote: “Happy Halloween everyone! This is as crazy as it gets today. Tomorrow is Dino time with my little girl.” In the picture, we see all the three in a combination of black and white. She promised that she would soon share a picture with her elder daughter too.

